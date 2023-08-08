Both games they should already be available as Nintendo said they will be added to Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack shortly after the presentation.

The Pokémon Presents aired and we got to find out that two new classic games in the series born from the minds of Game Freak are coming to the subscription services of the Kyoto company. Let’s talk about exactly pokemon trading card game coming to Nintendo Switch Online and by pokemon stadium 2 coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack.

Nintendo Switch Online, the news

The official announcement screen from Nintendo

pokemon trading card game is a game originally released on the Game Boy. It’s a digitized version of the Pokémon trading card game in which we have to go in search of legendary cards and battle various opponents. It is part of the “basic” Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

pokemon stadium 2 is a game released on Nintendo 64: we remind you that N64 games are part of the “pro” version of Nintendo’s subscription, called Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack. It’s a turn-based role-playing game in which we have to make the Elite Four of Pokémon Silver and Gold face the Gym Leaders. Also included are various mini-games with up to three other friends.

