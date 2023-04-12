As previously revealed, it’s available today pokemon stadium within the catalog of Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Packinserted among the Nintendo 64 games freely accessible to subscribers and we also see one video comparison with the original.

It is a faithful re-edition of the game originally released in 2000 on Nintendo 64, which brings with it the 151 Pokémon taken from Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow, allowing you to find and use them in single player and multiplayer modes, even through various mini-games themed available.

As previously reported, however, this re-release lacks an important feature of the original game, which is the ability to transfer creatures from Game Boy games to this one.

For the rest, the re-release on Nintendo Switch works in specific emulation and we can see the results in the comparison video above, which shows that it has been adapted while remaining very faithful to the original. There is an improvement in resolution and, in some cases, also in performance, taking advantage of the additional potential offered by the console’s more advanced hardware.

In Pokémon Stadium we find ourselves fighting using a team of 6 creatures, advancing through four tournaments in Stadium mode or fighting against various trainers in the Gym Leader Castle, or taking part in multiplayer modes.