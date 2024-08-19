The offer is part of the classic trial games initiative, but in this case it is extended to four titles instead of just one as usually happens, allowing you to download and play them completely free for a week.

Nintendo has a really interesting offer for subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online this week: 4 full games for free trial from today until August 25th which allows you to experience the titles in question in a very in-depth way.

The “Mega Games on Trial” initiative, as it was called in this case, is dedicated to subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo’s subscription service in its basic version, therefore without the need for the Additional Package. This is a quartet of titles that are not exactly recent but certainly interesting, in case you have not played them previously.

Tetris Effect Connected It is a new variation of the famous puzzle game about tetrominoes, with the addition of some multiplayer gameplay mechanics and a rather “psychedelic” characterization of considerable atmosphere.

Power Wash Simulator It has become a real phenomenon in the field of work simulations, putting us in the shoes of various professional cleaners who, armed with a pressure washer, have to fix several rather chaotic situations.

Enter the Gungeon is a shooter with RPG elements, dungeon crawler and roguelike structure, considered one of the best of this hybrid type of game, while Cassette Beasts is a sort of open world role-playing game with turn-based battles characterized by the presence of strange creatures to capture, train and fuse, like a sort of Pokémon.