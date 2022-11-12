Nintendo’s latest financial report revealed that the Switch Online subscriptions have “passed” i 36 million of paid subscriptions, with an increase of about four million subscriptions compared to the previous year. Nintendo’s president – Shuntaro Furukawa – was also asked about the future of the service and explained that Nintendo is “considering various initiatives” and “further improvements to the contents of the service “to ensure that players continue to subscribe.

Shuntaro Furukawa said “The goal of Nintendo Switch Online as a service is to help users enjoy a long time on Nintendo Switch, so we are considering various initiatives, including further improvements to the service’s content.”

“As we discussed in today’s presentation, our goal is to continue using the Nintendo Account for maintain long, positive relationships with our consumers. In line with this strategy, we see Nintendo Switch Online as our initiative to encourage our users to continue enjoying Nintendo Switch for many years to come. ”

The Nintendo Switch Online logo

Although Nintendo has revealed the total increase in Switch Online subscribers, it has not specified the exact number of users of the Add-on Pack. The level Additional package adds the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive library, as well as some additional content for games.

