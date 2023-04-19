Nintendo surprisingly announces the availability of new games for the application SEGA MegaDrive intended for all subscribers to the premium service Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack.

These are four new titles, namely Flicky, Pulseman, Kid Chameleon and last but not least Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition.

Below we can see a trailer released by Nintendo of America.

Nintendo Switch Online – SEGA Mega Drive April 2023

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu