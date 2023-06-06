The apps for subscribers Nintendo Switch Online update today with four new titles in this year’s June update. It’s about Blaster Master: Enemy Below And Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble For Game Boyas well as Harvest Moon For SuperNintendo And Mystery Tower For NES.

In Japan instead of Harvest Moon we find instead Baseball Simulator 1,000 For Nintendo Entertainment System. Below are the two trailers showing the games.





Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu