Nintendo added three new ones overnight free games for SNES and NES to download freely for subscribers to its service Nintendo Switch Onlinethese are Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug 2 and Mappy-Land.

The update to the Nintendo Switch Online app that went on stage yesterday gave a foreshadowing of the arrival of news on this front, which are promptly materialized several hours later with this interesting update of the catalog, which now includes three other excellent classics level.

Earthworm Jim 2 for Super Nintendo is the second chapter of the famous 2D action platform created by Shiny Entertainment and Rainbow Arts, originally released in 1995 on the Nintendo console. The Psycho-Raven has kidnapped Princess So and So, and the heroic worm Jim is forced to put on his super suit and go on an adventure to save her.

Also this chapter repeats the structure of the previous one with multi-event levels and lots of surreal humor, still making it an easily enjoyable game today.

Dig Dug 2 it is a real glory of the distant past, having originally been released in 1985 on Famicom and in 89 in the West on NES. Second chapter of the series, it repeats the structure of the original with a new island setting, with the protagonist always intent on fighting the monsters Pooka and Fygar with the usual bicycle pump.

Mappy-Land, released in 1989 on NES in the west, is another 2D platform developed by the Japanese team TOSE, starring a mouse struggling with platforms and trains. This is the second chapter of a series that sees the protagonist having to collect six objects within each area, trying to avoid the enemies represented by Them and his band of Meowkies.