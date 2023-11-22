Nintendo has announced that it will release one in Japan adults-only version of the Nintendo Switch Online app dedicated to Nintendo 64. Inside this, Japanese players will find GoldenEye 007 and Jet Force Gemini.
The reason It’s very simple: both games are rated “Z” in Japan, meaning they are prohibited for sale to anyone under the age of 18. This is the only CERO classification (the Japanese PEGI so to speak) to be regulated by the government. “Z” games must be separate from all others and must have age verification before purchase.
If in physical stores this is “easy”, in digital the problem is that “Z” games cannot appear in the same application as all the others. Nintendo then created a adults-only version of the Nintendo 64 app of Nintendo Switch Online which can only be used by adult accounts.
And in the West?
As far as the West is concerned, Including Italy, you don’t have to worry. There are no limitations of any kind and the two games are not prohibited for anyone under 18. GoldenEye 007 has already been available for some time (while it had not been published in Japan) and Jet Force Gemini will arrive in December.
18+ games are not regulated by the government and although the PEGI suggests the use of such products only to adults, it is not illegal to sell them without age verification.
