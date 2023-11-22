Nintendo has announced that it will release one in Japan adults-only version of the Nintendo Switch Online app dedicated to Nintendo 64. Inside this, Japanese players will find GoldenEye 007 and Jet Force Gemini.

The reason It’s very simple: both games are rated “Z” in Japan, meaning they are prohibited for sale to anyone under the age of 18. This is the only CERO classification (the Japanese PEGI so to speak) to be regulated by the government. “Z” games must be separate from all others and must have age verification before purchase.

If in physical stores this is “easy”, in digital the problem is that “Z” games cannot appear in the same application as all the others. Nintendo then created a adults-only version of the Nintendo 64 app of Nintendo Switch Online which can only be used by adult accounts.