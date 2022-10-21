Nintendo has announced the new arrivals within the catalog of free games for subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Package and it comes to Mario Party 1 and 2 to November 2022waiting for any other additions that may arrive during the month.

These are two other Nintendo 64 classics, a console that is receiving particular attention from the company, considering that it features most of the titles recently added to the downloadable catalog of classic games for subscribers, as we have seen with the recent arrival of Pilotwings 64. .

Mario Party 2, a vintage image

They represent the beginning of the long series of multiplayer party games that is continuing today, with Mario Party Superstars as the most recent chapter released last year on the new console.

These are therefore the origins of the series, but also given their structure they are still very enjoyable games, all focused on mini-challenges between players in different skill tests, with dozens of mini-game to complete to collect coins and stars on the main board.

Mario Party 1 and 2 will arrive on November 2 and can be downloaded and played for free by all subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Package service. Based on what had emerged earlier, among the next games arriving in the catalog there should also be Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium 1 and 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64.