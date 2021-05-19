Nintendo has announced five more retro games for its Switch Online catalog, bringing the service’s overall total of NES and SNES classics to 104.

But while Nintendo noted it had passed the 100 game milestone, Nintendo fans are less impressed with the games on offer.

May’s list of additions includes SNES games Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac), Magical Drop 2, Super Baseball Simulator 1,000 and Spanky’s Quest, plus Ninja JaJaMaru-kun for NES. Here’s a look at all of those in action:

But comments on Nintendo’s trailer – which has received more downvotes than upvotes on YouTube – are instead full of calls for the bizarrely-skipped Earthbound to finally appear on the service – or for the process of new additions to just be wound up completely.

Nintendo Switch Online provides access to this catalog of retro classics alongside cloud saves and online multiplayer. The regular arrival of new games was a reason to stay subscribed, as you never knew next what might be around the corner. But, several years later, fans are starting to lose hope any big additions are still on the way. Surely it’s now time for N64 games to join too?