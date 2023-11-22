Nintendo announced that from next December 30th a new title will be available for the application Nintendo 64 reserved for subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack. It’s about Jet Force Geminithird-person shooter developed by Rare and originally released in 1999.

Jet Force Gemini will be available in Japan from November 30th, along with GoldenEye 007 (already available in Europe) and in the rest of the world from December 30th. Let’s see the trailer showing them both below.

Nintendo Switch Online – N64 December 2023 Update

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu