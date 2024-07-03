Nintendo Italy has made available a Nintendo Switch Online Free Trialthe subscription service needed to take advantage of the console’s online features. This is seven days at no costwhich you can activate if you meet the conditions.

First of all, you can use a one-time free trial for each Nintendo account at your disposal. The renewal is also active automatically and after the seven-day trial the 30-day individual plan is activated: if you do not want to renew, remember to cancel the option through the settings.