Nintendo Italy has made available a Nintendo Switch Online Free Trialthe subscription service needed to take advantage of the console’s online features. This is seven days at no costwhich you can activate if you meet the conditions.
First of all, you can use a one-time free trial for each Nintendo account at your disposal. The renewal is also active automatically and after the seven-day trial the 30-day individual plan is activated: if you do not want to renew, remember to cancel the option through the settings.
What you get with the seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial
If you use the free version of the service, you have access to all the basic package advantage of the service, namely:
- Online Game Features
- Using voice chat via the dedicated smartphone app
- Access to the cloud storage service for your data
- Accessing Nintendo Entertainment System Content – Nintendo Switch Online
- Accessing Super Nintendo Entertainment System Content – Nintendo Switch Online
- Access Game Boy Content – Nintendo Switch Online
We remember that This package does not include the ability to purchase classic controllers, does not include the Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, Sega Mega Drive game catalogs and the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion, Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Pass expansions. These contents are tied to the service called “Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack”.
You can find all the details via the official websiteby logging in with your account.
