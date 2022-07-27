Nintendo has released a major update to its Switch Online app for iOS that introduces the ability to send friend requests directly from your smartphone. The app is generally used to access specific services for some games, such as Splatoon 2 And Super Smash Bros Ultimate, but with version 2.2.0 it is now possible to use a Switch code to directly send a friend request to other owners of the console. Users can also copy their code as a URL or save it as a QR code to share it faster. However, at the moment it is only possible to accept requests using Switch. Furthermore, with this new update, the Switch Online app will only work with iPhones compatible with iOS 14 and above, so starting with iPhone 6S and iPad Air 2. All previous models are no longer able to run the official Nintendo app.