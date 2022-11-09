In the presentation document of its financial report for the last fiscal quarter, Nintendo updated on the number of subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online: more than 36 million. Recall that the subscription offers five services: the ability to play online, free games from old Nintendo consoles, cloud saves, the mobile application and exclusive special offers.

The latest data provided by Nintendo on the number of Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

According to what was reported by the Mario company, in the last period the subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online have grown steadily thanks to the increase in the number of games that support theonlineas well as all the other benefits, including classic titles.

Nintendo regards Nintendo Switch Online as one of the key elements for the long-term survival of the Nintendo Switch. Regarding the subscription with Expansion Packwhich is the most expensive range, Nintendo wants to continue to re-release games from the Nintendo 64 era to keep subscribers’ interest high, as well as other free content such as add-ons for Switch games and related.

Finally, Mario’s company underlined that the total number of subscribers includes both plans and also those who access the service through a subscription shared with the family.