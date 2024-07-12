Three Game Boy Advance Classics have been added to the catalog Free to download for subscribers to Nintendo Switch Onlinebut these are also, in a certain sense, absolute novelties, given that the three games in question have never been officially released outside Japan before.
This makes this mandate particularly interesting and in a certain sense absolutely newfrom the point of view of Western users. Regardless, these are still very interesting and enjoyable games even today, so let’s see what it’s all about:
- Densetsu no Starfy
- Densetsu no Starfy 2
- Densetsu no Starfy 3
In short, this is the complete series of Densetsu no Starfy released on Game Boy Advance in the early 2000s and strangely never arrived in the West, despite the notable quality of the titles in question.
A trilogy to rediscover
Released between 2002 and 2004, the Densetsu no Starfy trilogy is composed of platform adventures particularly colorful and cheerful, characterized by the typical 2D graphic style of the console in question, particularly clean and well-finished.
The “summer” characterization also makes them very enjoyable games especially in this period.
The three games feature a starfish named Starfy as the protagonist, who goes on various adventures rescuing various characters, trying to restore the page in the Pufftop Kingdom, between the sea, beaches and various other settings.
The three games can be downloaded by those with a Nintendo Switch Online + subscription. Additional Packageso this is the top tier of Nintendo’s online service. Last month we saw the arrival of interesting games like A Link to the Past: Four Swords and Metroid: Zero Mission.
