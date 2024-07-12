Three Game Boy Advance Classics have been added to the catalog Free to download for subscribers to Nintendo Switch Onlinebut these are also, in a certain sense, absolute novelties, given that the three games in question have never been officially released outside Japan before.

This makes this mandate particularly interesting and in a certain sense absolutely newfrom the point of view of Western users. Regardless, these are still very interesting and enjoyable games even today, so let’s see what it’s all about:

Densetsu no Starfy

Densetsu no Starfy 2

Densetsu no Starfy 3

In short, this is the complete series of Densetsu no Starfy released on Game Boy Advance in the early 2000s and strangely never arrived in the West, despite the notable quality of the titles in question.