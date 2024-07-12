Nintendo Switch Online brings more and more benefits for its subscribers and the projection for July 2024 will surprise you in a pleasant way, since three Game Boy Advance video games will finally touch Western lands, although there is a small inconvenience, which has never stopped us, the titles are not yet translated, you can play them but in Japanese.

The three video games coming to Nintendo Switch Online are: Densetsu no Starfy, Densetsu no Starfy 2 and Densetsu no Starfy 3so the beautiful and tender saga will be available on your console.

The titles will be available on the platform starting Friday, July 12, 2024.

Densetsu no Starfy It is a saga also known as The legendary Starfy, It was developed by TOSE for the GBA and Nintendo DS consoles. It is a very popular game, despite not having been licensed in the West. In fact, one of the reasons why it was said to have not reached other places is because of the translation, since the title is very “Japanese”.

Now that we have it available in Nintendo Switch Online It is precisely without translation, Well, while we are missing a lot of the game, at least it will now be available and we would be able to play it.

Starfy’s delivery is adorable and fun, we hope that players can enjoy it and understand part of its world intuitively.

Source: TOSE

How much does a Nintendo Switch Online subscription cost?

There are different types of subscriptions, which I will present to you below:

One month: 79 MXN.

Three months: 159 MXN.

Twelve months: 399 MXN.

There is also the individual expansion pack and the family pack. You can check the most current information here.

