The note board 4chan offers us a new leak, which reports the future arrival of emulators Game Boy And Game Boy Advance for Nintendo Switch. The user has made four files available for download – two NSP (Nintendo Submission Package) and an archive containing two NCA (Nintendo Content Archive) – which apparently appear to have been downloaded from a Switch.

The two NSP files are emulators Game Boy Advance nominated “Sloop”, While the two NCA files are the emulators Game Boy called “Hiyoko“. Both of these emulators are branded Nintendo Europe Research & Developmentthe Paris-based subsidiary that previously developed the emulators DS And Wii for Wii U Virtual Consolethose Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition And Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Editionand the GameCube emulation technology used in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Although it is still a simple leak without confirmation, it is speculated that it may possibly be news for the subscription service Nintendo Switch Online.

Source: 4chan Street Gematsu