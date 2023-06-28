Starting today, four new games will be available for SEGA MegaDrive for all subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack. Nintendo of America has in fact announced that the following games will be added to the already rich lineup of titles today:
- Crusader of Centy (1994)
- Ghouls n Ghosts (1989)
- Landstalkers (1992)
- The Revenge of Shinobi (1989)
We leave you now with the announcement trailer of the four new titles coming for the SEGA MegaDrive. Good vision!
Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu
#Nintendo #Switch #Online #titles #SEGA #Mega #Drive #arrive #today
Leave a Reply