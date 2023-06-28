Starting today, four new games will be available for SEGA MegaDrive for all subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack. Nintendo of America has in fact announced that the following games will be added to the already rich lineup of titles today:

Crusader of Centy (1994)

(1994) Ghouls n Ghosts (1989)

(1989) Landstalkers (1992)

(1992) The Revenge of Shinobi (1989)

We leave you now with the announcement trailer of the four new titles coming for the SEGA MegaDrive. Good vision!

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu