Nintendo announced the arrival of another new title for the application Game Boy Advance reserved for subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack. It’s about Fire Emblemcoming next June 23rd. The words of Nintendo Italy on social channels: “Play the Game Boy Advance classic that brought the Fire Emblem series to the West! Fire Emblem will join the Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack on June 23.”

The Japanese version of the app will also include Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade. Let’s see below the two trailers in question.

Nintendo Switch Online – Fire Emblem





