Nintendo has announced the next retro game that will join the titles available to subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online. It's about F-ZERO Maximum Velocityoriginally released on Game Boy Advanceand which will be available on the appropriate app for the Nintendo console from next year March 29.

Additionally, an update is announced for F-ZERO 99 available from tomorrow, which will make available the Mirror Grand Prixthe Mirror Track for the Knight League and the Classic Mini Prix. Furthermore, assisted driving will be implemented and the practice mode will be expanded.

F-ZERO Maximum Velocity – Nintendo Switch Online

Source: Nintendo via Gematsu