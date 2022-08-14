Nintendo has released a video to explain to subscribers a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack how download the DLCs for a fee. Obviously more than someone has difficulty in doing so, otherwise this initiative would not be explained.

Although more slowly than other publishers, in recent years Nintendo has also begun to enrich its flagship games with DLC, such as those recently released for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The video does exactly what it said, that is, it explains exactly how to redeem and download paid DLCs with an active Switch Online subscription. The games taken for example are the aforementioned Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and its Booster Course Pass, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 2 and its Octo Expansion. Nintendo 64 application also explained, just to please.

The enormous diffusion of Nintendo Switch has attracted people who are often impractical with the typical mechanics of the diffusion and sale of modern video games. For a specialized audience, concepts such as DLC are quite clear, but for the new generation they can be mysterious.

Nintendo of its own is not new to similar initiatives, which it has practically held since it entered the console market. Just in these hours she has published a video tutorial that explains how to play three of her most famous titles for the hybrid console.