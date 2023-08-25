Subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack will soon be able to add a new classic to the collection, with Excitebike 64 which will soon be made available as a downloadable title in the catalog for service subscribers.

The arrival in the catalog of Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack is set for August 30, 2023therefore dedicated only to those who have the highest subscription among the services made available by Nintendo.

Therefore, the Nintendo 64 catalog continues to be enriched, which is receiving considerable care from the company, as also demonstrated by this new introduction.