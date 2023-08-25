Subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack will soon be able to add a new classic to the collection, with Excitebike 64 which will soon be made available as a downloadable title in the catalog for service subscribers.
The arrival in the catalog of Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack is set for August 30, 2023therefore dedicated only to those who have the highest subscription among the services made available by Nintendo.
Therefore, the Nintendo 64 catalog continues to be enriched, which is receiving considerable care from the company, as also demonstrated by this new introduction.
A particular motocross game
Originally released in 2000 on the Nintendo 64 as a new chapter in a traditional series played on the NES, Excitebike 64 is a particular racing game based on motocross, focused on speed and jumping skills. Compared to the original, this chapter represents a more complex reproduction of the race, but manages to keep the pure arcade characteristics.
In particular, Excitebike excels in multiplayer, which also occurs locally in split screen, as per tradition with regard to the titles of the good old Nintendo 64.
Between mode of game we find exhibitions, Custom Track to create tracks as you like, Stunt mode, Hill Climb and even a sort of football on board a motorcycle, so as not to miss anything. Let’s see it again in the presentation trailer for this version adapted for Nintendo Switch, with improvements in terms of resolution and stability.
