Retrogaming applications for subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online they update in September with four new games. It’s about Quest for Camelot For Game Boy, Kirby’s Star Stacker For SuperNintendo, Downtown Nekketsu March: Super Awesome Field Day! And Joy Mech Fight For NES.

Three of the four titles were originally released only in Japan and are coming to the West for the first time this time. See the announcement trailer below. All games are available starting today.

Nintendo Switch Online – September Update

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu