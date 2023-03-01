The services of Nintendo Switch Online have benefits such as being able to play with friends online, access to classic console video games such as gameboy advance and Super nintendo, as well as limited-time access to full games. However, some users forget that there is also a mobile application that can be linked to your account.

Although it is not widely used, Nintendo it tries to update from time to time and just recently version 2.5.0 arrived. of the app to add some minor changes that frequent users may like. Among the most notorious is that users who have iOS 16 will be able to access Splatoon 3 widgets from the lock screen.

This is what the update contains as is:

– Splatoon 3 widgets can now be accessed on the lock screen in iOS 16. – Updated the content that appears in Splatoon 3 widgets. – Other minor changes have been implemented.

It is worth mentioning that in some cases this application can be used to have voice chat in certain video games, something that has not convinced all the fans who choose to use the platform. discord. For its part, it notifies which of the friends are available to be able to play, having the option of making the invitation to join the game.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: This application promised much more, but in the end almost no one uses it for obvious reasons. We’ll see if over time Nintendo gives you an update that is really functional for the user.