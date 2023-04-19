Today brings a set of four more Sega Genesis games for the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service – and more specifically, it’s pricier Expansion Pack tier.

Capcom classic Street Fighter 2: Special Champion Edition leads the bunch, alongside Sega sidescroller Kid Chameleon.

Sci-fi sidescroller Pulseman, an early project from Pokémon developer Game Freak, is also now available to try. It’s set in the “far future of 2015”, which I’d like to go back to.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack games for April.

Rounding out the new additions is Flicky, the arcade game from Sega about a blue bird who later popped up in the Sonic series.

You can see how all of those look and play in the latest Nintendo Switch Online trailer above. Any take your fancy?