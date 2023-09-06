As per tradition, the titles in question were presented in a short trailer published by the channels of the Kyoto house, which you can view below:

The catalog of Nintendo Switch Online gets rich today with others 4 classics of the old consoles of the great N. Specifically, Quest for Camelot (Game Boy Color), Downtown Nekketsu March: Super-Awesome Field Day have been added! (NES), Joy Mech Fight (NES), and Kirby’s Star Stacker (SNES).

The new additions to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog

Quest for Camelot is a tie-in based on the animated film of the same name released in 1998. The game is presented as a graphic adventure with puzzles, dialogues and mini-games. We will play Kayley, a young aspiring knight who must save King Arthur and the sword Excalibur who are in the sights of the evil Ruber.

Downtown Nekketsu March: Super Awesome Field Day! is a party game in which the player can choose between eight characters belonging to four different teams, who compete in a series of sports competitions, all in a comical and chaotic atmosphere.

Joy Mech Fight is a fighting game in which the player controls one of 36 robots created by Professor Plum to face the evil robot Sukapon and his allies.

In the end, Kirby’s Star Tracker is a puzzle game originally released on the Game Boy and later remade for the SNES in 1998. Our task will be to help Kirby eliminate the stars that fall from the sky, forming combinations with his animal friends.

