Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on package has its share of detractors and there has been no lack of criticism of the subscription service.

NintendoHowever, it tried to increase the value of the service by adding more games regularly, as promised when it was first unveiled.

As for the N64 titles, the original Paper Mario has been added and Banjo-Kazooie is coming soon too, but before that, Nintendo is strengthening the library Sega Genesis on sale.

Five new games have been added to the Sega Genesis library: side scrolling beat ’em up Altered Beast, the platformer Dynamite Headdy, the RPG Sword of Vermillion, the side scrolling shooter Thunder Force 2 and the action game ToeJam and Earl.

Dataminers have suggested that both the N64 and Genesis libraries will add many more games in the coming weeks and months, so it doesn’t appear that Nintendo is done with the expansion of the subscription service catalog yet. Meanwhile, other rumors have insisted that Game Boy and Game Boy Color games will eventually be added to the service as well.

Source: Gamingbolt.