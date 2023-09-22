The announcement took place via Nintendo’s social channels, where a trailer dedicated to Kirby and the Mirror Maze . We repeat that this is a game available for Nintendo Switch Online + Additional package: if you are a basic level subscriber, you will not be able to access it.

Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack continues to expand and the September 29, 2023 will also include within the service Kirby and the Mirror Maze a game originally released on Game Boy Advance.

Kirby and the Mirror Maze

Kirby and the Mirror Maze is a 2D platform and action game that allows you to explore the areas in the order you prefer. Kirby is as always capable of running, floating and eating enemies to copy their abilities. Additionally, the game also features four-player cooperative multiplayer. The cooperative is available both online and locally. There is also a whole series of minigames to have fun with friends.

We remember that Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack includes games for N64, Sega Mega Drive and Game Boy Advance (not available in the basic version of the service), as well as add-on packs for Mario Kart 8, Splatoon 2 and Animal Crossing New Horizons.

We also remind you that at the beginning of September another 4 games were added for Game Boy, NES and SNES.