Nintendo has announced the arrival of others four Sega Mega Drive games in the catalog of classics of the paid service Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack. Starting today, June 28, 2023, subscribers will be able to play Crusader of Centy, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Landstalker and The Revenge of Shinobi. As per tradition, the titles in question were presented in a short trailer published by the channels of the Kyoto house, which you can view below:

Crusader of Centy is an action RPG in which we will have to face enemies by throwing the protagonist’s sword as if it were a boomerang and relying on animal companions with special abilities. Ghouls ‘n Ghosts is the sequel to the famous Ghosts ‘n Goblins, a 2D arcade game in which we’ll take on the role of a brave knight who must defeat the forces of evil, provided he doesn’t lose his armor in battle and stay in his underwear.

Landstalker: Treasures of King Nole is an action RPG in which players play treasure hunter Nigel in an adventure with an isometric view where they will have to face numerous enemies and solve puzzles and puzzles. Last, but not least, The Revenge of Shinobi is a 2D action platformer in which we’ll use shurikens, ninjutsu and other ninja tools of the trade to defeat enemies and face tough bosses.

What do you think, are you interested in the Sega Megadrive news arriving today on Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Package?