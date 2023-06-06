Nintendo has added others in these hours 4 free downloadable games by subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online and to the service with the Additional Package: these are titles for Super Nintendo, NES and Game Boy which enrich the respective catalogs on the dedicated apps.

So let’s see what it is:

The first two, for Game Boy, are downloadable by those who have a Nintendo Switch Online + subscription Additional Packagethe other two are also available for those who only have the basic subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

Blaster Master: Enemy Below is the first installment of the series which was recently relaunched by Inti Creates on the Nintendo Switch.

This is the original in which we still find Jason accompanied by the particular SOPHIA armored vehicle, equipped with an artificial intelligence that is a real character in the story. The gameplay features action and puzzles with stages in or outside the vehicle.

Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble is a particular spin-off of Kirby that was based on special motion sensors, which allowed you to move the character by moving the Game Boy in various ways. Harvest Moon on the SNES is the original chapter in the long-running farming simulation series. The game systems were still a bit rudimentary but the typical structure was already the one that would then be consolidated in the following years.

Finally, Mystery Tower is a game originally released in 1986 on the Famicom, a kind of platform adventure with various puzzles.