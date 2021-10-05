The YouTube channel of Nintendo Prime received his console a few days in advance Nintendo Switch OLED, discovering something very important: lhe new dock is capable of outputting an output signal that reaches 4K resolution and 60 FPS. Not only is the dock equipped with an HDMI 2.0 controller, it also comes with a 4K resolution ready HDMI cable.

The old dock used up to the 2019 model, on the other hand, supports the HDMI 1.4 standard and is unable to reach that resolution and a frame rate of 60 frames per second. Additionally, Nintendo Prime points out that despite the dock’s motherboard having a chip based on the ARM architecture, it doesn’t have enough power to upscale 1080p to 4K, for which a more powerful console model would be needed to be inserted inside.

This valuable information may suggest that Nintendo has already set up a dock for the launch of new hardware, which could introduce the much coveted 4K and 60 FPS. Last month, eleven anonymous developers told Bloomberg to have useful kits for the development of 4K titles on Nintendo Swtich, but the Kyoto house has promptly denied these rumors. However, a few days later, a patent was made public which would suggest that Nintendo may be working on its own upscaling technology similar to DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) by Nvidia.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model probably it had to be the much discussed Nintendo Switch Pro, but perhaps due to the shortage of chips, Nintendo had to revise their plans and launch the console with the same components as the initial model. Or, unlike what has been officially declared, Nintendo may already be working on the next revision of the Switch, or more simply the components used for the new dock are now a simpler and cheaper standard to find than HDMI 1.4 cables and controllers.

For the moment we can not help but wait for the release of Nintendo Switch OLED and enjoy at least one new display for those who love to play in portable mode. Below we include the Nintendo Prime teardown.

Source: Nintendo Prime Street Nintendo Life