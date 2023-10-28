The known leaker Billbil-kunnow considered a decidedly reliable source, revealed ahead of time the possible arrival of a new bundle For Nintendo Switch OLED to be announced in the next few days, with a package containing the console in question, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
Obviously the question should still be taken as a rumor, but there are now many cases in which the leaker in question slightly anticipated the official announcements that arrived shortly after, so we can also take this information with a certain weight.
It would therefore be a very interesting package: as demonstrated by the image accompanying the leak, in the package there is an OLED model Nintendo Switch together with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but not only.
The contents of the new bundle
In addition to the console and game, included in the package there would also be a Nintendo Switch Online subscription prepaid for 3 months, which represents an excellent introduction to the service for new console users.
Based on what was reported by the leak, the release date of this package should be set for November 20, 2023 and the price expected seems to be around 349 euros, at least as regards the one recommended to retailers, which does not exclude possible discounts from some entities.
Could this be the last bundle expected before the launch of Nintendo Switch 2? Difficult to say at the moment, also because the console continues to do very well on the market.
#Nintendo #Switch #OLED #bundle #Mario #Kart #Deluxe #subscription #coming #due #leak