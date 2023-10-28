The known leaker Billbil-kunnow considered a decidedly reliable source, revealed ahead of time the possible arrival of a new bundle For Nintendo Switch OLED to be announced in the next few days, with a package containing the console in question, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Obviously the question should still be taken as a rumor, but there are now many cases in which the leaker in question slightly anticipated the official announcements that arrived shortly after, so we can also take this information with a certain weight.

It would therefore be a very interesting package: as demonstrated by the image accompanying the leak, in the package there is an OLED model Nintendo Switch together with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but not only.