L’special edition Mario (red) Of Nintendo Switch OLED model was officially announced at the end of the special Direct dedicated to Super Mario Bros. Wonder: the console will be available in shops starting October 6 and will not include a copy of the game.

Anticipated yesterday by a leak, the Nintendo Switch model OLED Mario Red Edition it does not have particular aesthetic customizationsbeyond a small silkscreen of Mario placed on the back of the docking station and some gold coins hidden behind the compartment for the connections.