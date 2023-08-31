L’special edition Mario (red) Of Nintendo Switch OLED model was officially announced at the end of the special Direct dedicated to Super Mario Bros. Wonder: the console will be available in shops starting October 6 and will not include a copy of the game.
Anticipated yesterday by a leak, the Nintendo Switch model OLED Mario Red Edition it does not have particular aesthetic customizationsbeyond a small silkscreen of Mario placed on the back of the docking station and some gold coins hidden behind the compartment for the connections.
Yet another model
While rumors about Nintendo Switch 2 continue to spread, perhaps shown behind closed doors at Gamescom 2023, here is the Japanese company launching on the market yet another model for the hybrid console, in an effort to celebrate the latest adventure of its flagship character.
As we know, Switch sales continue to grind impressive numbers and it will be really interesting to see how the Kyoto house manages the inevitable transition to the next generationboth in terms of backwards compatibility and on that of the price list.
