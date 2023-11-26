It’s about to end Black Friday 2023. Amazon Italy is in the midst of its final phase for discounts and, over the course of these days we have seen many products at a more than interesting price. Even today things have not changed: for example, we can find Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The today’s price for this product it is €339.99. The current price is one of the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

The bundle in question contains Mario Kart 8 Deluxe3 months of subscription to Nintendo Switch Online and, of course, the console Nintendo Switch OLED. We are talking about a platform that boasts, unlike its Standard counterpart, an OLED screen rich in details and colors. As for the game, it is the richest Mario Kart ever, thanks to its 48 courses and over 40 characters.