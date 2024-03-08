The Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online bundle is now on sale via Amazon Italy. Today's offers guarantee us a 17% discount compared to the typical recommended price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it via the box you see below, or via this link.
Amazon will take care of shipping this product, which also points out that this is not the lowest price ever for the platform (the difference is 9 euros): the advised price according to the e-commerce it is €420. Be careful, though, because shipping is expected in at least three months, unless new supplies arrive quickly.
The Nintendo Switch OLED bundle
The bundle now offered by Nintendo and Amazon includes:
- Nintendo Switch OLED, which is the most recent and highest quality model of the Nintendo Switch family of consoles
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the kart game dedicated to Super Mario & Co., the most recent for the console
- Three months of Nintendo Switch Online, to play online multiplayer modes
Nintendo Switch Online It also gives access to a retro catalog of games, at no additional cost, which can be used as long as you are a subscriber.
