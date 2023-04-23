Through Amazon Italy it is still possible to do the Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition. The release date of this version of the console is April 28, 2023. The price, as visible below, is €359.99. We also remind you that the game is not included in the package. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

It is a pre-order at guaranteed minimum price, i.e. you will pay the lowest price that appears on Amazon between the time of the pre-order and the time of shipment. It is not necessary to follow the price trend or to redo the order in case of variation. Pre-ordering is free and can be canceled at any time before payment.

Compared to the announcement, the price has now dropped by 99 cents. We also report that at the time of writing this news, both the The Legend of Zelda Teras of the Kingdom themed case and controller are not available on Amazon. We don’t know how long The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed consoles will be available.

Nintendo Switch OLED edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers a special OLED console. The front of the base depicts the well-known crest of Hylia, while the back of the console and the golden Joy-Cons have a design inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We repeat that the game is not included in the box: the release date of the game is May 12, 2023.