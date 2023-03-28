Was announced L’special edition branded The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Of Nintendo Switch OLED modelat the end of the presentation of the gameplay of the new chapter of the series with the producer Eiji Aonuma.

The reveal does not come as a sensational surprise, given that in the past few hours the GameStop database has seen the appearance of a new Nintendo Switch model. Either way, the console will be available in stores from April 28th and, as per tradition, it will not include the bundled game.

“This elegant new edition features a design appearing in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, including the well-known Hylia crest from The Legend of Zelda series on the front of the base,” reads the official press release.

Also at the end of the gameplay video, after the announcement of the Nintendo Switch OLED model in a special edition, two new accessories are also presented, specifically a Pro Controllers it’s a custodyboth decorated with motifs inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: will be released on May 12th.