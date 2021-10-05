Apparently the dock that came with Nintento Switch OLED would be able to support 4K and 60 FPS. This statement comes from the YouTuber Nintendo Prime, which managed to get hold of a console before its official release which will take place this Friday.

Comparing the dock with the original one, it emerged that not only does the dock itself have an HDMI 2.0 output required for 4K, but the cable that comes with it is also 4K ready. For comparison, the HDMI cable inside the original dock adheres to the old HDMI 1.4 standard. Nintendo Prime also points out that while there is an ARM-based chip on the dock motherboard, the Switch OLED doesn’t have the power to upscale a 1080p image to 4K, so any upscaling should be handled by a console. More powerful switch.

These findings may suggest that Nintendo essentially future-proofed the dock before other hardware that could potentially really introduce 4K and 60FPS. At the end of last month, several developers spoke to Bloomberg claiming they have 4K dev kits and create games to achieve that resolution, a claim that was later categorically denied by Nintendo.

Recall that Nintendo Switch OLED will be available this Friday 8 October.

