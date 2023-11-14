Nintendo has announced the imminent arrival of a new bundle for Nintendo Switch OLED which will include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The bundle will contain the console, a code to download the beloved game and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. It will be possible to purchase it starting from November 20th at My Nintendo Store and authorized resellers.

Let’s find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

AN OLED MODEL NINTENDO SWITCH BUNDLE INCLUDING MARIO KART 8 DELUXE IS AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 20

Enjoy the biggest Mario Kart ever with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Pass, only on Nintendo Switch

November 14, 2023 – A special Nintendo Switch OLED Model and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle will be available in stores and My Nintendo Store from November 20th. Plus, paid DLC Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Pass is now complete, with 48 additional circuits and a variety of characters offering players the definitive experience of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe For Nintendo Switch.

Starting November 20, a special bundle consisting of an OLED Model Nintendo Switch console, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download code and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Onlinewill be available at retailers and in the My Nintendo Store.

Players can upgrade their game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Pass to experience more ramps, turns and jumps on a total of 48 additional courses, doubling the original set of tracks and offering players 96 courses from across the Mario Kart series. Players can enjoy all Add-on Packs at no additional cost with a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack, or by purchasing separately Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Pass in Nintendo eShop or My Nintendo Store.

A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe OLED Model Nintendo Switch bundle will be available in stores and the My Nintendo Store on November 20. Players can also expand the fun with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Courses Pass, which offers additional tracks and more characters.

* Active membership to Nintendo Switch Online + Add-On Pack is required to access DLC at no additional cost.

** Multiplayer mode requires a compatible controller for each player. Additional controllers may be required, sold separately.

*** Online play requires an Internet connection. To use online services you must create a Nintendo Account and accept the relevant Agreement. The Nintendo Account Privacy Policy applies. Some online services may not be available in all countries. Online gaming requires a paid membership service.