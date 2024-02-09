The gaming experience has become one of the most important aspects when choosing a video console. This is why Nintendo Switch has become one of the favorites of many, since this device offers all the capabilities of a desktop console and a portable console.

It is in this context that many retailers have ventured to offer the iconic console Nintendo Switch at a price low. One of the most interesting offers is that of Amazon, where you can find the Nintendo Switch OLED console with Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe included for only $5,999.

This offer is even more attractive when considering that the console alone has an approximate price of $6,000 pesos. The Nintendo Switch, known for its versatility between desktop and handheld modes, has grown in popularity since its launch in 2017, offering a wide range of titles and fun for all ages.

If you are interested in the Nintendo Switch + Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe offer, do CLICK HERE and know all the details.

Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Included in this combo, it promises to immerse players in an exciting adventure full of challenges and nostalgia. Control Mario, Luigi and other iconic characters on their mission to save the Mushroom Kingdom, with renewed graphics and additional game modes that ensure hours of entertainment whether solo or in cooperative mode.

The portability of the Nintendo Switch allows you to take the fun anywhere, turning every trip or waiting moment into an opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of video games. Don't miss this unique opportunity to acquire the most beloved console on the market along with one of the most iconic titles in the Mario franchise. Fun is guaranteed with this Amazon exclusive combo!