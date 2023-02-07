According to the latest data released by Nintendothe hybrid console Nintendo Switch has exceeded altitude 122 million of units sold worldwide last year 31 December 2022.

According to what the companies have disclosed over time, Switch appears to have outsold PlayStation 4which in the latest dated report March 31, 2022 marked the overcoming of 117 million of units sold worldwide.

Switch is currently the third best-selling console everbehind NintendoDS (154 million) And Playstation 2 (155 million).

They also celebrate Pokémon Scarlet and Violetwhich have exceeded the 20 million of digital units sold and copies shipped worldwide, e Bayonet 3 with its 1.04 million.

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu