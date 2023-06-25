Nintendo’s social profiles published a few hours ago ainfographic which sums up the many games that have alternated in the sparkling Direct aired Wednesday June 21st and which are on their way to Nintendo Switch in the coming months.

For all the trailers and games announced during the event, we refer you to our summary of the Nintendo Direct of June 2023, while below you will find the practical official infographic shared by the large N.

As we can see from the tweet above, from the remake of Super Mario RPG to the new 2D platformer Super Mario Bros. Wonder, passing through Detective Pikachu: Returns, the remastered versions of the first two Pikmin and the new protagonist game Peach, the Direct of this week really put a lot of irons on the fire, indirectly reiterating the concept that it is still too early for Switch to retire and that the Kyoto house teams still intend to support the console for the rest of the year and 2024.

The same is true for third parties, as highly anticipated games such as Vampire Survivors, the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, Sonic Superstars and the strategic spin-off Persona 5 Tactica will arrive in the coming months.