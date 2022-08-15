Nintendo Switch will not suffer any price increase in the next period, at least according to Nintendo’s official plans that have been made explicit since president Shuntaro Furukawa during a recent interview reported by Nikkei, a Japanese business publication.

The question of the possible price increase of products begins to emerge in this period, again as a reflection of the semiconductor crisis and the difficulty of procuring consoles on the market, in addition to the higher costs that may arise from production.

There has already been talk of the possibility that PS5 will receive an upward price revision: Sony has neither confirmed nor denied the issue, in fact hiding behind a “no comment” pending future developments.

Nintendo seems to be clearer on this point, with Furukawa making it clear that he has no intention of increasing the price of the Nintendo Switch “at this point”, according to the interview. The company usually “thinks about prices in relation to the value of the offer in terms of fun”, but in any case “keep prices in line with the past. it is not giving problems in the supply of components“explained the president of Nintendo.

Ultimately, “We are not considering a price increase at this point, for two reasons”, further explained Furukawa: “to be able to target a very large audience, we want to prevent the price from cutting out some users, “moreover” our products also include software. Nintendo has sold more than 100 million units so far and it is important to maintain the sales trend seen so far for our business. “

Consequently, Furukawa explained that Nintendo Switch OLED will continue to be the model capable of generating less profits than the others, due to the cost of components, production and distribution which have actually increased in this period, but the intention is to find solutions to this that avoid a reflex on the retail price of the console. Obviously, no confirmation on the possible Nintendo Switch Pro that continues to pop up in the rumors, even recent ones but always duly denied by the company.