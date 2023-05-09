Nintendo, sharing its financials for its fiscal year 2022-2023 (ending March 2023), has revealed that it has no plans to release new hardware for the current fiscal year. This means that before April 2024 there will be no new consoleswhether they’re revisions of the Switch or the upcoming Nintendo platform.

In addition, the Kyoto company disclosed that Nintendo Switch sales have slowed. As we reported, Switch has exceeded 125.62 million units sold (data as of the end of March 2023), but year-over-year sales are down 22%. In the past twelve months, the company has shipped 17.97 million units, falling short of its 18 million target (initially set at 21 million). For next year, Nintendo aims to sell 15 million units, a further drop (precisely by 16.5%): the president Shuntaro Furukawa would also have stated, according to the source, that in reality this goal will hardly be achieved.

Sales are therefore less and less, but it is understandable after all these years. New hardware would obviously help restart Nintendo from the point of view of pure console sales, but it seems that we will have to wait at least a year.

No new Switches or other consoles for 2023 and early 2024

Certainly The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will be a sales success, so for the time being Nintendo will be able to rejoice in the financial results.