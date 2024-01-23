Nintendo has announced the upcoming arrival of a pair of Joy-Con details for Nintendo Switchcharacterized by a color pastel pink previously unreleased among the various official peripherals of the console and designed specifically for the launch of Princess Peach: Showtime!

With the game coming to Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024, we've seen the trailer showcasing some new transformations for the protagonist, who finally takes on the role of the star in a title of her own. As we have seen, in her new adventure, Princess Peach teams up with the guardian of the Shining Theatre, Stella, to save the structure from the evil Gooseberry and the Company of Musts.

The title of Princess Peach: Showtime! In fact, it refers precisely to the main characteristics of the gameplay, namely the possibility of transforming and facing threats within different situations and playing different roles, using the power of Splendì.