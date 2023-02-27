Before today’s Pokemon Presents, an alleged insider had anticipated all the announcements that emerged during the event. The leak, posted on 4Chan, turned out to be extremely accurate. The only piece of information that has not yet been verified concerns the arrival of a new model Of Nintendo Switch to end 2023.

The whistleblower, who is said to be a programmer for a company that is outsourcing the announced DLC for Pokémon Violet and Scarletwrote regarding the allegedly new Nintendo Switch model: “We are working on a graphical enhancement patch for new Nintendo Switch models that will launch alongside DLC2.”

Naturally, it is right to take the news with a grain of salt, since nothing is confirmed. Of course, all the other information reported by the informant makes it clear that, at least, he is not one who shoots at random but, at least in relation to Pokémon, he knew very well what he was talking about.

The fact that he talked about patches with graphical improvements suggests a enhanced model of Nintendo Switch. Which would mean, if true, that Nintendo wants to try to further extend the life of its hybrid console. In any case, we’ll see, also because in the past similar rumors have led to nothing.