An employee of gamestop published a photo showing the appearance in the company’s database of a new model of Nintendo Switchstill unnamed and unpresented.

The image with the voice of the new model of Nintendo Switch

As the author of the post pointed out, the rumor about the new Nintendo Switch model is different from those that are usually created as placeholdersuch as that of Xbox visible in the image.

Basically Gamestop would create the “Avaliable SKU” entry in anticipation of future announcements, but without these actually suggesting behind-the-scenes movements. Let’s say they are done as a precaution.

The entry related to Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, talks about hardware that should exist and could actually be announced. Naturally, also in this case we are talking about a placeholder, including the release date: 12/31/2023.

Fair to say that there is really nothing confirmed and that we are at levels of pure speculation. So let’s take it as a clue and nothing more, a clue that proves absolutely nothing about him.