Nintendo officially announced that tomorrow, Wednesday 15 December 2021, starting at 18:00 Italian time will send a new appointment Indie World Showcase which will last approximately 20 minutes.

During the broadcast, new information will be revealed on independent games arriving in the coming months on Nintendo Switch, as in previous appointments. You can follow the presentation on the Nintendo Italy YouTube channel at this link or directly in the player at the top of the news.

At the moment no further details or clues have been shared on what exactly we will see at tomorrow’s Indie World Showcase, but history teaches us that we can expect a good number of announcements of indie titles coming to Nintendo’s eShop.

We remind you again that the appointment with the Indie World Showcase is set at 18:00 tomorrow, Wednesday 15 December 2021. We at Multiplayer.it obviously will follow the event with great interest, ready to bring all the news to our pages announced by Nintendo and third party partners.

What games are you hoping to see at the event?