Nintendo announced a new Indie World in which the next independent games coming up on Switch: the date you have to sign in is tomorrow, May 11, starting at 16.00.

The leak by Emily Rogers on the new Indie World has therefore proved to be founded, as often happens for the well-known insider, and at this point the curiosity towards the productions that we will see during the transmission can only grow.

“Tune in at 4pm on 05/11 for a new Indie World of approx 20 minutes dedicated to the next indie titles coming to Nintendo Switch “, reads the post published on the official Twitter profile of the Japanese house.

There is no doubt that expectations are high and there are those who hope to finally see Hollow Knight: Silksong in action, given the unnerving wait that accompanies the new chapter of the Team Cherry series since the announcement.

Clearly the possibilities are many and we imagine there will be no shortage of surprises. We will certainly follow the event live and we invite you to join us to discover all the announcements of the Indie World.