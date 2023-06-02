Nintendo announced the imminent arrival of two new color variants for the Joy-Con of Nintendo Switch. Starting next June 30th in fact, it will be possible to purchase two new sets of Joy-Con in pastel colors, the Pink/Yellow set and the Green/Purple set. Both pairs of controllers are currently available for pre-order via the My Nintendo Store to the priced at €79.99 eachbut they will not be an exclusive product of the shop.

Source: Nintendo